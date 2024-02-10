Male shot, killed on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was killed in a shooting Friday night on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East 38th Street on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a male who had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. According to a police report, the victim was later pronounced deceased.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.