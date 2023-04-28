Person shot in Dayton; Police search for suspect at large

A person was shot in Dayton Thursday overnight.

>> TRENDING: Cat burned in fire spends second day recovering at animal shelter in Miami County

Dayton police and fire responded to a call stating that a person was shot near the intersection of Hoover Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue at around 12:41 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

Dispatch was unable to provide further details regarding the severity of the victim’s condition or which hospital they were transported to.

Officers did not have anyone in custody at the time of questioning, dispatch informed.

Dayton police led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.