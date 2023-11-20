Person shot dead after breaking into cars at Charlotte hotel, police say

One person is dead after an early morning hotel shooting in southwest Charlotte Monday morning, police said.

Paramedics said a person died from gunshot wounds at 1500 West Arrowood Road — WaterWalk Charlotte’s parking lot — just before 4:15 a.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers told WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, the man was reportedly breaking into cars in the hotel’s parking lot.

His age and identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.