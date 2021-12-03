Person shot dead in Northwest Baltimore, police say

A male who has yet to be identified was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore Thursday night, city police said.

Officers assigned to the Baltimore Police Department’s Northwest District learned of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. and responded to the 3600 block of 3600 Reisterstown Road in the city’s Park Circle neighborhood.

Police said the officers found a male who had been shot in the “upper torso.” He was taken to a hospital, where medical personnel declared him dead shortly thereafter.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting and encourage anyone with information about the killing to call them at 410-396-2100, police said.

Police said those who know something about the incident but who wish to remain anonymous can provide information by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP to reach Metro Crime Stoppers.