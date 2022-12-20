Person shot to death at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

Police in Altamonte Springs are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday.

Officers said they were called around 4:33 a.m. for a shooting at an apartment on Ballard Street.

Watch: Good Samaritans help Tampa police, firefighters save grandmother and child trapped under car

First responders said they found a person who was shot, and they were taken to a hospital where they died.

Read: Woman and child killed, 4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Osceola County, troopers say

Police said there is an active homicide investigation, but detectives do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Watch: Commissioner: No permit to store fireworks at Orange County warehouse where 4 died in fire

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.