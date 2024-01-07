PETERSBURG − A person was killed Saturday night at an apartment complex in the city's southern end, the third reported shooting in Petersburg in a 15-hour time period.

The fatal shooting occurred sometime after 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Addison Way. That is located within the Addison Crater Woods apartment community just off South Crater Road.

Police have not released any motive, victim or suspect information in the case other to say officers found the victim dead when they responded to reports of shots fired. Investigators were on the scene well into Saturday night.

Anyone who may have information about the Crater Woods incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

If ruled a homicide, it will be Petersburg's first of the year. In 2023, there were 23 murders reported.

It also was the first shooting-related death reported in Petersburg during January in the past three years. In 2021, a woman was killed in a parking lot at a Henry Street apartment. The suspect then killed himself.

Eighteen people were murdered in Petersburg that year.

Petersburg's first murder of 2023 took place on March 18. The year before that, it was March 1.

The Crater Woods incident was the third of the weekend in Petersburg and the second in one day. Earlier Saturday, police investigated a shooting on Montgomery Avenue in southwestern Petersburg, but few details have been released on it.

Friday night, a Petersburg resident was arrested for shooting an apparent burglar at his home on Grayson Street in west Petersburg. The burglary suspect also was arrested.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Person shot to death at apartments in south Petersburg