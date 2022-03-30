One shot to death outside Independence gas station; police search for suspect who fled

A shooting left one person dead Tuesday outside a gas station in Independence, a police spokesman said in a news release.

The deadly shooting occurred about 11 p.m. at the Minit Mart at 4208 S. Noland Road, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

Arriving officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds outside the convenience store. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s age and name were not available.

Witnesses told police that the person who fired the shots ran away to the north. Officers searched the area but were unable to find him. A complete description of the person they were searching for was not available.

The killing marks the sixth homicide the year in Independence, according to data tracked by The Star. Last year, the city suffered 10 homicides.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Independence Police Department’s TIPS Hotline at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.