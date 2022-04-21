Person shot at Delphos Carryout; drives to nearby gas station

Dayton police are looking for a shooter that shot a man at the Delphos Carryout during an argument Thursday, investigators said.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Third Street.

PHOTOS: From Shooting Scene

Police said after the shooting, the man who was shot drove to the All in 1 at the corner of West Third Street and James H. McGee Boulevard. Medics were called to the All in 1 and the man who was shot was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Police were talking with witnesses and working to review any surveillance video that may help with the investigation.