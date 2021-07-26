Person shot in 'domestic situation' in Austin

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Jul. 26—AUSTIN — A person was injured during a "domestic situation" shooting in Southeast Austin Friday night.

Little information was released about the incident Monday morning, July 26, by the Austin Police Department.

Austin police were called about 10:55 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of 12th Avenue Southeast. Austin Police Chief David McKichan wrote in a news release that the "recipient of the gunshot" was located away from the scene and was taken to Mayo Clinic for medical care.

"This case remains under investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public," McKichan concluded the news release.

No further information was released.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories