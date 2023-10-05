Person is shot in downtown Columbia area, police say

An investigation is underway after a male was shot Thursday morning, the Columbia Police Department said.

The shooting happened before 10:30 a.m. at 2139 Waverly St., according to police. That’s not far from downtown Columbia, in the area between Two Notch Road and Harden Street, not far from C.A. Johnson High School.

A male was shot in the upper body, police said. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.