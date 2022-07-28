Gunman at large after person robbed, shot in Orange County, deputies say

Orange County deputies said a 29-year-old man is at Orlando Regional Medical Center after being shot outside a 7-Eleven gas station off John Young Parkway.

Deputies said this happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday near Sand Lake Road.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was in the parking lot with his friends when another man approached them.

The man took out a gun and stole some of the victim’s belongings.

During the robbery, the man fired his gun several times, shot the victim once and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators said the victim was taken to ORMC as a trauma alert.

The shooter has not been identified yet.

