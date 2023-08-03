Person shot during fight between women and men in Lexington County, deputies say

A fight turned into a shooting, and a man has been hospitalized, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Longs Pond Road, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in Lexington in an area occupied by gas stations, restaurants and retail businesses, about half a mile from Exit 51 on Interstate 20.

Deputies said responded to reports of shots fired at the scene. Information about when the shooting happened was not available.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened after two women and two men were fighting, according to the sheriff’s department.

One of the men was shot in the upper body and taken to an area hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about why the men and women were arguing and what led to the fight was not available. The sheriff’s department said “all signs point to this being an isolated incident among people who know each other.”

No arrests have been reported and there was no word if there was more than one person firing a gun.