Person was shot at the Extended Stay America Suites, Waukesha police say

Waukesha Police respond to the Extended Stay America Suites for a report of a 'shot' fired at the hotel

Waukesha police say a person was shot at the Extended Stay America Suites Monday night.

In a tweet, the Waukesha Police Department said that a person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and the department is no longer seeking suspects.

Originally, reports indicated an active shooter with a suspect potentially not in custody. Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann said that was not the case.

"I’ll let the facts develop but there is NO active shooter. A 'shot' was fired. ... We will provide an update when we have vetted and verified information," Baumann said.

At least 10 Waukesha Police Department vehicles have circled the hotel, located at 2520 Plaza Court in Waukesha.

A front desk employee told the Journal Sentinel that guests are able to enter and exit the hotel.

In April, authorities took a 44-year-old man into custody after a standoff at a Baymont by Wyndham hotel, 2111 E. Moreland Blvd., that began when officers responded to a disturbance reported gunshots being fired inside one of the hotel's guest rooms. No one was injured in that incident.

This is a developing situation and will be updated.

