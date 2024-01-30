Person shot in face in North Linden expected to survive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person shot in the face Monday evening in north Columbus is expected to survive their injuries.

At 6:08 p.m. Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Weber Road in North Linden. Officers found an unidentified victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Columbus Fire Medics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive their injuries.

Police do not currently have any suspect information or what may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fulton at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

