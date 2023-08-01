Person shot by Grand Chute police following 'unknown situation,' police say

A person was shot by Grand Chute police Tuesday while being served an arrest warrant, police say.

According to police, the incident took place at 3:12 p.m. at a multi-family complex in the 3000 block of West Lawrence Street.

While attempting to serve an arrest warrant, officers encountered an "unknown situation" that resulted in officers discharging their firearms, said Dylan Davis, the community resource officer for the Grand Chute Police Department at Tuesday afternoon press conference.

"I'm not sure what the series of events leading up to the officer-involved critical incident was," Davis said. "What was present is unknown at this time. That information will all come out through the investigation."

A person was injured in the shooting and is currently at a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Davis. No officers were injured in the incident.

Davis did not provide an age or gender for the injured person, or any officers involved in the incident.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident. Davis anticipates the surrounding area to be closed for several hours.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Person shot by Grand Chute police while serving an arrest warrant