Person shot at Groton hookah lounge

May 30—SUNDAY — Town police say a person was shot early Sunday morning during a large disturbance at the Midnight Hookah Lounge on Pleasant Valley Road.

Police described the victim's injuries as "non-life-threatening.

This was the third serious assault at the lounge in less than two years. In July of 2019 a man was stabbed during a fight there and in October of 2020, a man was shot in the arm.

Town Police said that at approximately 2:48 a.m. Sunday, a sergeant patrolling the area of the lounge reported a large disturbance.

"Groton Police Officers arrived to find a chaotic scene with numerous patrons fleeing the location as quickly as possible," wrote police in a press release, adding that some lounge patrons told officers they heard gun shots. A resident of Pleasant Valley Road also called emergency dispatch center to report gunshots.

Officers from the Groton City, Groton Long Point, Ledyard, New London, Norwich, Waterford and UConn Avery Point departments as well as state police reponded to the scene to assist Groton Town officers. Police found that no one at the scene was injured. Police then contacted area hospitals advising them of possible gunshot victims.

At about 5:30 a.m., New London police reported that a victim of the shooting had been dropped off at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment. Groton Town officers then went to the hospital to speak with the victim. Police did not immediately release any other information about the victim. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (860)441-6712.