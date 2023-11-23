Person shot, group detained after shooting in Sunbeam neighborhood, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested suspects that shot someone on Amarante Circle.

Detectives said that around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area to calls of a person shot. While they were enroute, dispatch received a description of a suspect vehicle from the 911 caller, and officers were able to match the description to a car.

A group of officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle while other officers and personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tended to the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the occupants of the suspect vehicle were taken into custody.

JSO homicide and crime scene detective responded to the scene and is investigating with the State Attorney’s Office. They spoke with witnesses and are searching for surveillance video in the area. Detectives are also speaking to the detained occupants of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

