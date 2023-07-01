Person shot in head at Dayton residential neighborhood

A person was shot in the head in a Dayton residential neighborhood early Saturday morning.

>> TRENDING: Ohio football player, prescribed 260 doses of painkillers in 2 months, dies; Family sues Walgreens

Dayton Police were dispatched near the intersection of Howell Avenue and South Euclid Avenue at 5:48 a.m. on reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering a gunshot wound to the head and requiring immediate medical attention, dispatch informed. Responding medics transported the person to Miami Valley Hospital for further care. The severity of the victim’s condition was unknown at the time of questioning.

No one was in custody or arrested at this time. There was also no description of the shooter or any vehicles that they might have used during the incident.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information regarding the ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as it develops.