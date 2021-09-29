Person shot in head during car-to-car shooting

Sep. 29—An individual suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the head in an apparent car-to-car shooting in Sutter County on Saturday.

At around 11 p.m., the Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of Anna Drive, Yuba City, for a report of shots fired. Deputies found a party with 10-15 people standing in the roadway in the area where shots allegedly occurred. Deputies could not find any cooperating witnesses and detectives responded to the scene. SCSO found a vehicle with bullet holes and spent shell casings inside, according to a department press release.

An alleged victim was located at Woodland Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The injuries were not life-threatening and the victim has been released from the hospital. On Tuesday, Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said there were no updates and that the department is not getting much cooperation from witnesses or the victim. The incident remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 822-2310.