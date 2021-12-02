Person shot in hunting accident

Dec. 2—DORSET TOWNSHIP — A hunting accident is under investigation after a person was shot on Tuesday.

A person was shot while deer hunting at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, said Jamey Emmert, a spokesperson of the Ohio Division of Wildlife. The officer assigned to Ashtabula County reached the scene at 5:35 p.m., she said.

The victim was transported to UH Cleveland and has since been released, Emmert said. The name of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details may be released soon, depending on the outcome of the investigation, Emmert said.