Person shot inside car; ramp to West Seattle Bridge temporarily closed

Seattle police responded to a report of a person shot inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street.

The 911 caller said the passenger of her vehicle has been injured in a shooting.

Police closed a ramp to the West Seattle Bridge while they investigated the scene.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Witnesses said a suspect in a silver or gray vehicle opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, striking the passenger in the shoulder.

Officers were unable to located the suspect vehicle.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department tip-line at 206-233-5000.