Person shot inside Chicago's Union Station, CFD says
A person was shot and killed inside Chicago's Union Station Tuesday afternoon, Amtrak and officials said.
Amtrak police shot and wounded a person at Union Station late Tuesday, and all Amtrak service in Chicago was halted afterward. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
A shooting involving police was reported at Union Station late Tuesday.
