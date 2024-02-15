Person shot inside Orlando neighborhood Thursday morning, police say

Police in Orlando are investigating a shooting Thursday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. on Willow Run.

Police said an adult victim was found shot inside a neighborhood and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Watch: 1 dead, multiple people hurt after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Officers said no arrests have been made and there is an ongoing active investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.