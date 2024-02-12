A person was shot and killed by Broward deputies in Weston, authorities say

A person was shot and killed by deputies Monday morning at an apartment complex in western Broward County, according to authorities.

At 9:11 a.m., deputies pulled up to the 1400 block of Capri Lane in Weston, at the 10X Weston apartment complex, in response to a call about a “possible suspicious person,” the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“At some point during the response, deputies made contact with the individual and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the agency said.

The person shot died at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

This article will be updated when more information is available.