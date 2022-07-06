Person shot, killed in Chester County, deputies say

Chester County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a person was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Deputies said they were called at about 10 p.m. to Celsey Street for a shooting. When they arrived, deputies said they found someone who had been seriously hurt. EMS said they died at the scene.

Deputies did not release the identity of the person who died.

There was no information made available about what led up to the shooting or if anyone will be arrested in connection to it.

Chester County deputies said they would release more information as it becomes available.

