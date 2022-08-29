Person shot, killed in confrontation with Tacoma police; use of force team investigating

A person was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in South Tacoma during a confrontation with police. Officers were responding to a 911 call regarding an assault involving an uncle and his nephew.

Few details have been released about the shooting. The person killed has not been identified. Police radio traffic indicated that there was an exchange of gunfire. A Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said no officers were injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, a group of regional law enforcement agencies that investigates uses of deadly force, was called for the incident.

Tacoma police responded at 12:26 p.m. to a residence in the 6700 block of South Monroe Street after a person called 911 and said his uncle had assaulted him, TPD spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. She could not confirm that Tacoma police fired shots during the incident.

“Officers responded. An officer-involved shooting occurred. Investigation turned over to PCFIT,” Haddow said.

Mayor Victoria Woodards released a statement about the shooting Sunday evening, saying that a person was declared deceased after Tacoma police responded to a domestic violence call. She said she was “concerned and devastated” by acts of violence in Tacoma such as this.

“It is vital that we address the root cause of all acts of violence as we work to improve our intervention efforts and response to violent incidents,” Woodards said. “To this end, the City Council and I will continue to support our domestic violence prevention and intervention programs to ensure we are addressing the issues comprehensively.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.