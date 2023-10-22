A person was shot and killed in Covington Sunday morning, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Bradbury said officers received a call just after 1 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 300 block of E. 39th Street in Latonia.

When officers arrived, they found a victim shot several times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim or said whether they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Enquirer media partner FOX19 NOW provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Person shot, killed in Covington early Sunday