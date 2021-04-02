Person shot and killed by Fremont officers in hotel parking lot
An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a Fremont hotel, police say.
An 18-year-old man was shot inside a hotel in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.
An Asian American-owned business in Taylorsville, Utah recently received an anonymous letter stating that all Asian people must “go home now.” Detectives with the Unified Police Department are considering this incident as a possible hate crime, FOX 13 reported. HATE LETTER - Detectives with the Unified Police Department are investigating after a disturbing and threatening letter was sent to at least one Asian-American owned business.
A GoFundMe campaign created to help a 65-year-old Filipino woman who was attacked in New York's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood has raised over $90,000. Vilma Kari was assaulted in broad daylight outside an apartment building owned by the Brodsky Organization.
German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have dropped an investigation of a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard after he declined to be questioned following his deportation from the United States. Friedrich Karl Berger arrived in his native Germany in February after being ordered deported by a court in Memphis last year. A U.S. immigration judge ordered Berger deported after finding that his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.
A California community that has been a bellwether of the coronavirus pandemic's rampage across the United States warned on Thursday that the number of cases of more contagious COVID-19 variants is increasing to worrisome levels. "The region's progress in curbing the pandemic remains precarious," the health department in Santa Clara County, home to California's Silicon Valley, said. The situation in Santa Clara, which was home to an early surge of coronavirus in California last year and the nation's first death from COVID-19, offers a window into the pandemic's progress across the wider United States.
Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal that would ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges amid a nationwide push for racial justice that gained new momentum last year following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington changing its name. The measure, which cleared the state Senate Education Committee on Thursday, would include a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that use American Indian-themed mascots after June 1, 2022. Colorado is one of seven states considering legislation that would prohibit the use of Native American mascots, according the National Conference of State Legislatures.
DoorDash founder Tony Xu, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joined nearly 1,000 other business executives in signing the letter.
The Church of England has withdrawn guidance for hosting an Easter meal at home after being accused of "appropriating" Jewish tradition. Due to the Covid pandemic, the Church issued guidance on how to celebrate Maundy Thursday – which marks the beginning of the three-day celebration of Easter – at home. In a document entitled "Prayer at Home", it said: "This short form of prayer is intended to be used at home by those who at this time of the pandemic are unable to gather with others to celebrate the Holy Communion on the evening of Maundy Thursday. "While the prayers and actions echo motifs from the Jewish Seder, this is not such a meal. Jewish people will understand the resonance of the symbols and practices in very different ways from Christians." It went on to encourage families to gather at the table with a bowl of warm water, flatbread, honey and a sprig of rosemary, and for the youngest to ask questions to their elders about the tradition. Critics said the guide appears to be "appropriating liturgy" from the Jewish faith and portrays striking similarities to the Jewish Seder meal. A Facebook event was also promoted by the Church on Wednesday with a screenshot from a video – which was never published – showing a family appearing to take part in a Christian-style Seder. Members of the clergy have claimed the guidance is inappropriate and "taps into ... centuries of anti-Semitism on the part of Christians". Nick Nawrockyi, Rural Dean of Grimsby and Cleethorpes, told The Telegraph it was "clear" from the screenshot that there were "little elements of trying to replicate a Jewish Seder meal". He said: "It's not appropriate because it's appropriating a liturgy, a ritual rite from another faith, that we don't need to be doing. It's insensitive and it taps into ... and I don't think this was the intention, but it taps into centuries of anti-Semitism on the part of Christians." Dr Jo Kershaw, parish priest of St Anne's Wrenthorpe in Wakefield, tweeted: "It is wrong (and harmful) to steal Jewish ritual. We have our own. They may say this isn't a Christian Seder, but the duck test (if it walks and quacks like a duck....) applies, and that sure as heck isn't what a normal Anglican Eucharist looks like." Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers, from Hendon, north London, said she was "very heartened by the many Christians on my [Twitter] timeline asking people not to appropriate the Passover Seder for Easter". But Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner, former senior Rabbi to Reform Judaism, said she did not find the guidance offensive, adding: "If they wanted to take Jewish liturgy out of Christianity, it is like taking the soul of Christianity. Easter is completely linked to Passover, which is why it changes date every year, and to deny the Jewishness of Jesus and of Christianity may indicate a discomfort with Judaism and not with Christianity." The Church of England has since withdrawn the guidance and "apologised for any offence caused". Revd Dr Richard Sudworth, its national inter-religious affairs adviser, said: "The Maundy Thursday video and text has been withdrawn because of the perceived association of the readings and actions with a Jewish seder meal. "The brief prayers and actions are not, and were not intended to be a Christianised Seder, as the text pointed out. Nor was this intended to replace the celebration of face-to-face Eucharist, that we long for so much. Rather, this was an offering to families to be able to pray and interact, across the generations."
Joe Biden’s three-year-old German Shepherd has been involved in a second “biting incident” in less than a month, causing another White House staff member to seek medical attention. The US president’s rescue dog, Major, "nipped someone while on a walk" on Monday, just weeks after he bit a member of Mr Biden’s security team inside the White House. Major "is still adjusting to his new surroundings," said Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, adding that the individual was seen by the White House Medical Unit "out of an abundance of caution" and returned to work without injury. The dog had been seen on a walk around the South Lawn before the president and first lady traveled to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday evening, and it is understood that the person bitten was a National Park Service employee The German Shepherd only just returned to the White House last week, along with his sibling, 14-year-old Champ, after causing a minor injury to a member of the Secret Service on March 8.
Police say the 27-year-old victim was approached by the gunman shortly before the suspect opened fire.
The police officer who shot and killed a man while responding to a behavioral crisis call in Pasadena last month was certified in crisis intervention. The officer, identified as Cpl. T. Brennan, shot and killed 79-year-old Leonard Popa on March 18. Police said officers arrived at Popa's home on Bodkin View Drive after a mental health facility told police to check on Popa, who was suicidal.
A Palm Beach County elementary teacher has been charged with soliciting a two-year-old child. Detectives believe more children could have fell victim.
Road rage may have lead to a shooting Thursday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital in Pembroke Pines.
Oklahoma’s highest criminal appeals court tossed out five more first-degree murder convictions on Thursday based on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision about criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country. Two of the rulings by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals also affirm that Congress never formally disestablished the reservations of the Choctaw and Seminole nations and because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in what is known as the McGirt case, the state lacks jurisdiction to prosecute crimes by or against Native Americans inside those historic boundaries.
Ford's new Mustang Mach-E accounted for nearly all of Tesla's market-share losses in February, and on Thursday Ford released new sales figures.
As President Biden unveils a major new infrastructure plan, Amtrak is offering a look at the service expansion it could fund. Biden on Wednesday announced his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to rebuild America's infrastructure and would include $80 billion for Amtrak. Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn hailed the plan as "what this nation has been waiting for," adding the company seeks to "rebuild and improve" its network and "expand our service to more of America." To offer a sense of what this might look like, Amtrak released a map showing what it could be able to accomplish with the $80 billion in funding in the plan, Business Insider reports. It's looking to potentially add over 30 new routes, and the map shows potential enhanced services, as well. Amtrak said it hopes to "expand or improve rail service for 20 million more riders" and extend rail service "to up to 160 new communities across the nation." Check out the map below. new Amtrak map just droppedhttps://t.co/Rh4rZ8WJwX pic.twitter.com/cIf5GCVz1L — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) March 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trialDear Mr. Trump, America needs you
"My case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this," Palin tells PEOPLE
George Floyd’s girlfriend tearfully told a jury Thursday the story of how they met — at a Salvation Army shelter where he was a security guard with “this great, deep Southern voice, raspy” — and how they both struggled mightily with an addiction to opioids. Prosecutors put Ross on the stand as part of an effort to humanize Floyd in front of the jury and portray him as more than a crime statistic, and also explain his drug use. The defense has argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do when he encountered Floyd last May and that Floyd’s death was caused by drugs, his underlying health conditions and his own adrenaline.
The San Francisco school board member who was stripped of the title of vice president following backlash over anti-Asian tweets is suing the board, the district, and the city for millions of dollars in damages. Alison Collins, who lost her committee assignments and her title as vice president, contends in her lawsuit that the defendants violated her rights to free speech and due process, and engaged in “intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Collins is suing for $72 million in general damages from the district and five school board commissioners, and an additional $3 million in punitive damages from the commissioners. Those five commissioners, out of seven in total, backed a vote of no-confidence in Collins following media reports of a tweet thread Collins posted in November 2016. In the thread, Collins complained of perceived anti-black racism in San Francisco’s Asian American community, alleging that some “use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.'” “Do they think they won’t be deported? profiled? beaten?” Collins wrote of Asian Americans. “Being a house n****r is still being a n****r. You’re still considered ‘the help.'” Collins apologized for the thread on March 20, saying some of the tweets had been “taken out of context.” In the lawsuit, Collins slammed the conduct of the school board as well as San Francisco mayor London Breed, who supported the vote of no confidence. “Defendants’ reckless, intentional, and malicious slanderous comments have caused, and is continuing to cause clear and present danger, harm, and injuries to Ms.Collins, her husband and children,” the lawsuit states. The “false narrative and assertion that Ms.Collins comments imploring Asian Americans to resist oppression as ‘racist’ has generated this ongoing and intensifying hostility, threats and damage to Ms. Collins [sic] reputation and threatening her and her family’s physical well-being.” Supporters of Collins rallied outside the San Francisco Department of Education on Wednesday after the suit was filed. Last week, Collins told National Review that she would not “comment on social media posts from five years ago,” but that she has “been heartbroken seeing the escalating violence against my Asian-American brothers, sisters and siblings.” The city school district has drawn national controversy over its refusal to reopen schools for in-person learning throughout the current academic year. The current plan will likely prevent most students from returning to school until the fall, the New York Times reported.
“This is the most significant investigation of damage to archaeological resources in Yellowstone National Park’s recent history.”