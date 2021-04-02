Man armed with gun shot and killed by Fremont officers, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a Fremont hotel, police say.
Video Transcript
[NO AUDIO]
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a Fremont hotel, police say.
[NO AUDIO]
The late-night host called the Florida congressman "the worst of the worst."
The U.S. created the model to fight COVID-19. We must use it to help other countries, because the pandemic isn't over until it's over for everyone.
Thailand on Thursday began halving the quarantine time for vaccinated visitors as a first step to allowing inoculated people into the country without the need to isolate. The pandemic has devastated Thailand's tourism industry, a key income earner, but strict border measures have left the country relatively unscathed. Tanee Sangrat, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that travelers — Thais and non-Thais — are no longer required to have fit-to-fly documents issued by Thai consulates from Thursday.
The Chinese companies bounce back from a disappointing February. Investors are happy with the new numbers.
After the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lost a third of its value in mere weeks due to unprecedented uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it bounced back to gain in the neighborhood of 75% off its lows. It begs the question: How likely is a stock market crash? To begin with the basics, stock market corrections (i.e., declines of at least 10%) are quite common in the S&P 500.
People stop traffic and wait while she tries to wrangle four cubs, one by one, to safety. You know this will never work the first time!
A probe is underway into the in-custody death of a man with mental issues being held for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Seven sheriff’s officers in Collin County, Texas linked to a Black man’s death in custody last month were fired Thursday. Marvin D. Scott III, 26, died after being restrained while being held on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge on March 14.
Ensure your dog or cat lives a healthier lifestyle with a few simple steps.
Thailand has slightly hardened its language on Myanmar by saying it is "gravely concerned" about escalating bloodshed since a Feb. 1 coup, but close military ties and fears of a flood of refugees mean it is unlikely to go further, analysts say. That leaves Thailand out of step with some members of the 10-strong Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as they seek to ramp up pressure on the junta, but could also position it as a possible mediator. The closeness of the Thai and Myanmar armies was underscored by a request from Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to "support democracy" within days of ousting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
A branch of arguments in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s bid to stop her extradition to the United States from Canada ended on Thursday with a prosecutor saying her lawyers had an "impoverished" view of the facts over their assertion U.S. authorities violated international law. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant for bank fraud.
(Bloomberg) -- California’s reservoirs are half-empty and dryness has reached levels similar to 2014 and 2015, when the state suffered an historic drought.The state, known for its water-intense almond production, is facing its third driest year on record, according to a report issued by the Department of Water Resources Thursday. The last time California was this dry, the state imposed widespread water-use restrictions, some of which have since become law.The state’s April 1 report on snow across the Sierra Nevada is key in determining California’s water resources for the rest of the spring, summer and fall. The state received just half of its usual precipitation this year. And while winter has brought more snow than rain to many areas, the ground below may be so dry that the soil absorbs the moisture before it can fill reservoirs, said Sean de Guzman, chief of the department’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting section.“The next few weeks are just really critical to watch,” said de Guzman.Only two of the state’s 12 largest reservoirs are above normal levels, and almost 91% of California is in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nearly the entire state is abnormally dry, the monitor said in its latest report Thursday.The dryness is bound to boost wildfire threats, leading to preventative blackouts and raising liability for the state’s electric utilities. Wildfires last year burned an unprecedented 4.1 million acres and Californians from San Diego to Santa Rosa suffered through round after round of related power outages. Fire conditions have already reached elevated risks across Southern California in the past week, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
This column normally believes in long-term investing – let’s say over five years or more – so it’s a drastic change of course to seek to double our money in a week. Rest assured that we will go back to “get rich slow” next week, but today we aim to help readers win one of the new weekly prizes in our Fantasy Fund Manager competition, the latest round of which begins next Tuesday. In this third contest in the series we have increased the weekly prizes very significantly from £100 to £1,000 so there is now a strong incentive for readers to try their hand at this alternative, quick-fire approach to making money on shares. Questor must stress that we would only ever discuss such short-term speculation (it cannot be called investing) in the context of a competition such as this and not when your own real money is on the line. Perhaps the real benefit of this exercise will be as a demonstration, if any were needed, of the near impossibility of making large gains in short periods with any kind of reliability on the stock market. In the long term, a rational analysis of a company’s strengths will tend to win, but over short periods the benefits of such evidence-based approaches are swamped by the effects of sentiment. Investors, even professional ones, are human beings and their actions are affected by what is going on around them and by what others do, even if in the cold light of day nothing has changed at the company in question. Sign up to our Business Briefing newsletter for a snapshot of the day's biggest business stories Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips So with all those caveats on the table let’s try to answer that question: if we want to double our money in a week in the stock market, what should we do? Step one: avoid the FTSE 100. On the whole the bigger you are the more stable you are and the less scope there is for a single event to move your share price materially. In fact, ideally we need to be exploring the lower reaches of the market: the FTSE Small Cap, Fledgling or Aim indices. Among some of the tiny companies here there really would be a chance of finding stocks that could double in a week. Unfortunately those options are not open to contestants because Fantasy Fund Manager is restricted to the FTSE 350, which is the combination of the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, the next 250 largest companies by market value after the blue-chip index. So for the purposes of the competition we should seek our big winners at the smaller end of the FTSE 250. Now let’s think about which sectors are most likely to be home to companies with the potential for game-changing announcements that could send their shares soaring. The ones that spring to mind are miners, oil explorers and drugs companies.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, South Korea and Japan agreed in high-level security talks on Friday to work together to keep up pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In a joint statement after a day of talks, new U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura, and South Korea's national security adviser Suh Hoon reaffirmed their commitment to address the issue "through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization."
Prosecutors tried to introduce six incidents in which they say Derek Chauvin used unreasonable force on people. The judge didn't allow them.
Matt Arnold just spent $5,000 to run help-wanted ads for his company's five trailer factories scattered from Pennsylvania to Utah. "We hired two from the ads," said Arnold, just a fraction of the 125 he needs to get back to full strength of 673 workers. U.S. manufacturers have long grumbled about labor shortages, but the past year has proven particularly frustrating.
Babar Azam's century set up Pakistan's three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international on Friday, although the tourists still needed to scramble a run off the final ball to win. The Pakistan captain hit 103 off 104 balls and his team was cruising at 186-1 at SuperSport Park after South Africa scored 273-6 in its 50 overs. Azam's dismissal sparked a slump as Pakistan lost four wickets for 17 runs, all of them to fast bowler Anrich Nortje.
The country of 7 million, which is experiencing its biggest coronavirus wave yet, is short on vaccines. It could get them from China, except that would sour the Latin America’s country’s relations with the US—and Taiwan. Paraguay is one of the few countries that have official relations with Taiwan instead of China, which will not deal with any government that recognizes the island nation it has claims on.
Starlink satellites won't just bring internet to everyone—they'll also tell distant civilizations we exist.
A 74-year-old woman has been arrested following an assault of a coffee shop manager in Steveston Richmond, Canada. The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Monday when Nikki, a manager at Rocanini Coffee Roasters, was allegedly assaulted with racial slurs and coffee by a couple who failed to follow COVID-19 guidelines of the establishment, reported Global News. In a two-part video series posted on Reddit, a man in a blue sweater can be seen bringing in a patio table from outside of the coffee shop and putting it in a corner of the store, pulling over chairs for him and his wife.
The daughter of an Asian American woman attacked in New York City said Thursday that a person not seen on surveillance video helped the woman by screaming to distract her assailant while others watched and did nothing to intervene. Elizabeth Kari, writing on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care, said the bystander was across the street when a man accosted her 65-year-old mother Vilma Kari, kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly stomped on her face late Monday morning near Times Square. The person, who has remained anonymous, “yelled and screamed to get the assailant’s attention," Elizabeth Kari wrote.