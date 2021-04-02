Man armed with gun shot and killed by Fremont officers, police say

The Telegraph

This column normally believes in long-term investing – let’s say over five years or more – so it’s a drastic change of course to seek to double our money in a week. Rest assured that we will go back to “get rich slow” next week, but today we aim to help readers win one of the new weekly prizes in our Fantasy Fund Manager competition, the latest round of which begins next Tuesday. In this third contest in the series we have increased the weekly prizes very significantly from £100 to £1,000 so there is now a strong incentive for readers to try their hand at this alternative, quick-fire approach to making money on shares. Questor must stress that we would only ever discuss such short-term speculation (it cannot be called investing) in the context of a competition such as this and not when your own real money is on the line. Perhaps the real benefit of this exercise will be as a demonstration, if any were needed, of the near impossibility of making large gains in short periods with any kind of reliability on the stock market. In the long term, a rational analysis of a company’s strengths will tend to win, but over short periods the benefits of such evidence-based approaches are swamped by the effects of sentiment. Investors, even professional ones, are human beings and their actions are affected by what is going on around them and by what others do, even if in the cold light of day nothing has changed at the company in question. Sign up to our Business Briefing newsletter for a snapshot of the day's biggest business stories Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips So with all those caveats on the table let’s try to answer that question: if we want to double our money in a week in the stock market, what should we do? Step one: avoid the FTSE 100. On the whole the bigger you are the more stable you are and the less scope there is for a single event to move your share price materially. In fact, ideally we need to be exploring the lower reaches of the market: the FTSE Small Cap, Fledgling or Aim indices. Among some of the tiny companies here there really would be a chance of finding stocks that could double in a week. Unfortunately those options are not open to contestants because Fantasy Fund Manager is restricted to the FTSE 350, which is the combination of the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, the next 250 largest companies by market value after the blue-chip index. So for the purposes of the competition we should seek our big winners at the smaller end of the FTSE 250. Now let’s think about which sectors are most likely to be home to companies with the potential for game-changing announcements that could send their shares soaring. The ones that spring to mind are miners, oil explorers and drugs companies.