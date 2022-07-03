Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' northwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responds to a shooting death on the city's northwest side Sunday morning.

An adult man is dead after being shot near 71st Street and Michigan Road Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. to a shooting at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive.

More: Violent overnight leaves one dead, several injured in Indianapolis.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are currently no suspects in the shooting, IMPD Public Information Officer William Young told IndyStar at the scene.

Young described the neighborhood as being a "fairly quiet neighborhood" and IMPD is currently speaking with residents around the neighborhood asking if they may have seen or heard anything.

The front door glass window at the residence of the shooting was partially broken. Young said it's still too early in the investigation process to know if a break-in was involved with the shooting.

Young said anyone with information about the shooting can call the IMPD homicide detective line at 317-327-3475.

This is an ongoing investigation and information subject to change. This story will be updated.

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy.

Caroline is also a Report for America corps member with the GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world.

Report for America, funded by both private and public donors, covers up to 50% of a reporter's salary. It’s up to IndyStar to find the other half, through local community donors, benefactors, grants or other fundraising activities.

If you would like to make a personal, tax-deductible contribution to his position, you can make a one-time donation online or a recurring monthly donation via IndyStar.com/RFA.

You can also donate by check, payable to “The GroundTruth Project.” Send it to Report for America, IndyStar, c/o The GroundTruth Project, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. Please put IndyStar/Report for America in the check memo line.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police respond to shooting death on Bretton Wood Drive