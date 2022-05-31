Person shot, killed Monday night near downtown Oshkosh; suspect in custody, police say

OSHKOSH - A person was killed Monday evening in the 300 block of Oxford Avenue, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at 5:51 p.m. Monday about someone who had been shot. They found the wounded individual, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The suspected shooter, a 37-year-old man from Oshkosh, was found nearby and arrested on possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide. He is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail, police said. The victim's name is being withheld at this time.

The incident is under investigation. The Oshkosh Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about this shooting to call police at 920-236-5700. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 App.

