Person shot and killed near Lindbergh MARTA station, Atlanta police say

Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed near the Lindbergh MARTA station Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on Camellia Drive NE. Police initially said the victim was critical, before saying they died from their injuries.

Police have not said if they are searching for a shooter or identified the victim.

Homicide investigators are now on the scene investigating.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene, where there were several police cars and crime scene tape strung up outside an apartment complex.

It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened.

