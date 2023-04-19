Person shot and killed near northwest Atlanta plaza, police are investigating
Atlanta police are investigating after a person was found dead near a plaza in northwest Atlanta.
Police confirmed a person was found shot to death at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Hamilton E. Holmes NW.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Details are limited at this time as police continue to investigate.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police identify victims of ‘catastrophic’ crash on I-75 as 21-year-old woman, 59-year-old man
Prominent Atlanta church leader Dr. Charles Stanley dies at 90
Levon Allen wins first official term as Clayton sheriff in narrow victory
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: