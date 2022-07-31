Person shot and killed on Night Harbor Drive in Leland, suspect currently in custody

One person was killed and another was placed in custody after a shooting in Leland early Sunday.

According to a news release from the Leland Police Department, officers were called to the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive at 3:49 a.m. There they found one person with a gunshot wound. The individual, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person accused in the shooting is in custody, police said. The victim and alleged shooter were known to each other, officials said.

"The names of all involved parties are known at this time, however, due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, we're not releasing that information at this time," stated Lt. Dallas Warren, public information officer.

