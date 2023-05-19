CMPD investigating homicide after person shot, killed in north Charlotte

A person was shot and killed in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to paramedics.

MEDIC responded to the shooting along Julia Avenue around 9:30 a.m. and said a person was found dead at the scene. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

