CMPD investigating homicide after person shot, killed in north Charlotte
A person was shot and killed in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to paramedics.
MEDIC responded to the shooting along Julia Avenue around 9:30 a.m. and said a person was found dead at the scene. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
