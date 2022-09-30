Person shot and killed in Roxbury

Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed, Thursday evening.

The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue, which is located in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

“On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a release issued by the Boston police department reads.

That person was taken to an area hospital where they later died, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this shooting to please call them at 617-343-4470. If you wish to submit an anonymous tip, you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

