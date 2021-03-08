Person shot and killed at same intersection where George Floyd died

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Associated Press)

An individual was shot and killed on Saturday night at the same Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died nearly a year ago, according to local police.

"The victim and the suspect had a verbal disagreement, and the suspect shot the victim," Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder told reporters.

Police responded to a call about the incident at the intersection of 38th and Chicago Ave after being notified through ShotSpotter, an automated gunfire detection system. The identities of those involved hasn’t been released to the public.

By the time they arrived, the victim was already on their way to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Mr Elder, the police spokesman, added that officers“were met with some interference at the scene” but did not elaborate.

Police are still looking for the alleged shooter, and are asking the public for help in the search, describing the getaway vehicle as a light-coloured Subaru with gunshot damage. Members of the public were asked to submit information through the Crime Stoppers of Minnesota website, where they could be eligible for a reward if their information helped solve the case.

At that same intersection, police killed Mr Floyd, an unarmed Black man, after responding to a call he’d used counterfeit bills to buy cigarettes. As they detained him, he ended up face down on the ground with officer Derek Chauvin’s knee pressed into his kneck for minutes on end, as Mr Floyd pleaded he couldn’t breathe repeatedly before passing out.

Mr Chauvin’s trial begins next week in Minneapolis.

Since Mr Floyd’s death, the intersection has become a public space of great importance in Minneapolis, home to protests, community gatherings, memorials, piles of bouquets and murals paying tribute to the deceased community member.

In September, the city renamed the site in honour of Mr Floyd.

