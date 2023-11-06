A person was shot and killed this weekend. It’s the 50th homicide this year in Columbus

A shooting that occurred in the 2900 block of Blanchard Place Sunday has left one person dead, according to the Columbus Police Department’s X page.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit was on the scene gathering information, according to the post.

This is the 50th homicide to occur in Columbus this year, according to a list compiled by the Ledger-Enquirer.