Person shot in leg while inside car along Westchester Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting in the Bellshire area that left one person injured.

Metro dispatch told News 2 the shooting was reported at approximately 6:24 p.m. in the 1300 block of Westchester Drive.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim met a suspect at the location and got into a dark-colored sedan.

While the victim was in the vehicle with two other people, one of them reportedly took the victim’s handgun, hit him in the back of the head, and shot him once in the leg.

Authorities said the victim was brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

An officer at the scene told News 2 that nobody had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

No additional details have been released about this incident, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

