Person shot in each of their legs on Steele Street: JSO investigating

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, JSO officers responded to 1500 Steele Street about a person shot.

An adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to both legs.

JSO’s initial investigation revealed that this was a domestic incident. The suspect came to visit the victim, and an argument ensued. The suspect then shot the victim and fled the area.

JSO has a positive identification of the suspect, which has not been released at this time. Violent Crime Detectives are currently on the scene, and it’s an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

