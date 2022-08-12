Person shot in Mattapan, suffers life threating injuries
Boston Police are investigating following a shooting in the Mattapan section of the city, Thursday night.
Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on scene moments later, officer located a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with injuries believed to be life threatening, according to police.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW