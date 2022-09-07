Person shot in Mitchell Heights area, officials say
Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in the Mitchell Heights area off Jackson Avenue.
One person was shot in the 3100 block of Lyndale Street.
Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in just before 1 a.m.
No suspect information has been released.
FOX13 is working to gather more details.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
