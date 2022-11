A person has been shot near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, according to Boston Police.

The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday.

Police are currently on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

