Person shot near Moncrief Road West, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot at 5292 Soutel Drive.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the lower abdominal area.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation has revealed a dispute occurred in the parking lot of the incident location when the victim was shot by an unknown suspect.

According to police there was some type of relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers if they want to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS or they can call us at 630-0500. I can take any questions.

