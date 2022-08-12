Person shot near Pardee Rose Gardens in Hamden

A person was shot near the Pardee Rose Gardens in Hamden on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the 200 block of Park Road around 11:30 p.m. , according to the Hamden Police Department.

At about the same time, a 23-year-old showed up to Yale New Haven Hospital with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting at the scene and learned that the person who had been shot was sitting inside their parked vehicle near the park when another person walked up and shot them, police said.

Police did not confirm whether the victim was a male or female and no further information was immediately available.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit were leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4055 or via email at alipford@hamdenpd.com. Tips can be made anonymously, police said.