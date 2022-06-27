Person shot on Newtown Boulevard in Virginia Beach, transported to hospital

Virginia Beach police are investigating after a person was shot at the intersection of Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach Monday evening.

The call for the shooting came in at 4:27 p.m. The person shot was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to a Virginia Beach police spokesperson. No information about the person’s condition or any suspects was available from dispatch.

Police are still working the scene, but the road is not shut down. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson did not provide additional details on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back to Pilotonline.com for more information.

