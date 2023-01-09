Uber driver shot by passenger in north Charlotte, police say

An Uber driver is seriously hurt after being shot by a passenger in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The driver was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

CMPD told Channel 9 an adult got out of the Uber and shot the driver in the back. The driver then drove off to another location, where a juvenile stole their wallet.

Channel 9 has reached out to Uber to learn more information about the driver. We’ve asked CMPD for more details leading up to the shooting.

Police haven’t identified a suspect in the shooting as of Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

