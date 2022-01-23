🌱 Person Shot On Oak Park Expressway Ramp + DMVs Reopen

Happy Monday! Let's start the week with the latest local stories.

First, today's weather: Morning snow, 1-3"; cloudy. High: 30 Low: 6.

Rent this space:

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Oak Park-River Forest? We'd love to start showcasing trusted businesses who can solve problems for our amazing local readers. Click here to learn how it works.

Here are the top 4 stories in Oak Park-River Forest today:

1. A person was shot Friday night on the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on the I-290 ramp to Harlem Avenue. It was the 11th Cook County expressway shooting of 2022. (ABC)

2. The omicron variant is “still running rampant” in Forest Park, according to Growing Community Media. More than 36 percent of the village’s total COVID-19 cases have occurred over the past three months. (Forest Park Review)

3. Lyons School District 103 will return to in-person classes today after taking an “adaptive pause” last week. The district attributed the remote learning to a rise in COVID-19 cases, but did not report official numbers. (D103)

4. Illinois driver facilities will reopen today after being closed for three weeks due to the omicron surge. Online services will still be available through the secretary of state website. (NBC)

From our sponsor:

Today's Oak Park-River Forest Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Oak Park-River Forest:

Visit Concordia University’s Ferguson Gallery to see the landscape exhibition “Land of Wonder.” (9 a.m.)

Public skate at RCRC Ice Rink. (Noon)

Stern Glass Works hosts an open studio event. (1 p.m.)

Learn about the Mexican Fine Arts Museum at a Nineteenth Century Club presentation. (1:15 p.m.)

Oak Park Photography Club meets at the library. (7 p.m.)

Story continues

From my notebook:

The Oak Park Art League named the winners of this year’s Figures & Faces Exhibition. ( OPAL )

Nonprofit "A House in Austin" is celebrating five years serving the community , founded by Oak Park resident Erica Hilgart. ( Wednesday Journal )

Oak Park and River Forest townships are offering a senior services handyman program to help older residents with small home repairs. (Patch)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “The Splendors of Venice” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 25)

FREE 3-Hour Use of Force Law Class for Civilians who are Gun Owners & CCL Holders (January 29)

Lowered Costs for 2022, Get Your Cannabis Card in 24hrs from Home! (January 29)

Add your event

Announcements:

Oak Park, River Forest BHHS Chicago Ranks #1 in Units for 2021 (Details)

Add your announcement

Job listings:

Full Time Accounting Asst for Oak Park Property Management Co (Details)

Clerical Support to Oak Park Property Management Team (Details)

Add your job listing

Loving the Oak Park-River Forest Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Become a supporter (there are perks!)

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at georgi.presecky@patch.com

That's all for today, OPRF! Thanks for reading.

— Georgi Presecky



This article originally appeared on the Oak Park-River Forest Patch