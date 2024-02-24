Person shot outside Beaver Falls restaurant

A person was shot outside of a Beaver Falls restaurant overnight.

Beaver County dispatchers tell Channel 11 someone was shot in front of Li’l Joe’s, along 7th Avenue, just after 1 a.m.

The current condition of the person shot is not known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

New dad attacked officers on West Penn Hospital delivery floor hours after birth of baby, police say Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue this weekend 11 Investigates the disappearance of Cherrie Mahan VIDEO: North Fayette Township warns against computer scams after 2 people fall victim DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts