Person shot outside of a Charlotte McDonald’s, Medic says. Police swarm the scene.
A person shot outside of a McDonald’s in Charlotte late Friday was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
The person was shot in the 400 block of Tyvola Road, Medic said on Twitter Saturday morning. That’s near Interstate 77.
Footage from Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC showed multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars swarming the scene.
The person was shot around 10:30 p.m., according to the station.
Police released no details about the shooting on Saturday, including if they’re looking for a suspect or know what prompted the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.