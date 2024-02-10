Person shot outside of a Charlotte McDonald’s, Medic says. Police swarm the scene.

A person shot outside of a McDonald’s in Charlotte late Friday was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

The person was shot in the 400 block of Tyvola Road, Medic said on Twitter Saturday morning. That’s near Interstate 77.

A person was shot outside of this McDonald’s in Charlotte late Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Medic said. Street View image from June 2022. © 2024 Google

Footage from Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC showed multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars swarming the scene.

The person was shot around 10:30 p.m., according to the station.

Police released no details about the shooting on Saturday, including if they’re looking for a suspect or know what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.